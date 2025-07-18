Prince Harry releases message of 'hope' amid reconciliation efforts with King Charles

Prince Harry has released a message of 'hope and gratitude' as the duke concluded his visit to Angola.

According to a statement released by the office of Prince Harry on his and Meghan’s website, the duke’s message was shared with subtitle “A Message of Gratitude and Hope.”

At receptions hosted by the British Embassy and Angolan ministers, the Duke acknowledged the critical need of support from international donors including the UK, US, and private sector partners.

Prince Harry emphasized the critical role played by local HALO staff, many of whom are clearing the very communities they call home.

Prince Harry says' “I know HALO’s Angolan teams are proud of what they’re doing. We’re incredibly proud of them too. They’re not just removing landmines—they’re building a safer future for their families and neighbours.”

HALO CEO James Cowan added: “We are hugely grateful to President Lourenço for his leadership and to the Duke of Sussex for his personal commitment. This renewed commitment brings us one step closer to a mine-free Angola.”

Prince Harry also highlighted the strategic importance of ongoing clearance efforts, particularly around two critical regions.