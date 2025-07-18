Prince Harry, Prince William grew up differently despite Diana's equal love

Inside Prince Harry, Prince William very different childhoods

A former royal aide has shared insights into Prince Harry and Prince William’s contrasting childhoods despite Princess Diana’s equal love for both her kids.

Speaking with The Express, former royal butler Paul Burrell highlighted the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex’s very different personalities.

Describing William as a studious, shy, and careful child, Burrell said Harry was more of a fun-loving "wild card" who often got into mischief.

Burrell noted that while William had a clear path laid out as future king, while Harry faced a more uncertain journey which made his upbringing more complex.

“Harry and William both have very different personalities,” he shared with the publication.

"William, as a child, was very studious, quite shy and careful, and measured. Harry was the reverse; Harry was the joker, the wild card, and was always having fun.

“Harry would be the one to take the TV set and pull all the cables and bulbs out from it and then wonder why he couldn’t put it all back together again.”

Burrell said, “So, two very different boys growing up in a similar world, and it wasn’t easy for Harry; it was a lot easier and plain sailing for William.

“His map was already made, and Harry’s wasn’t. So, it was a complicated relationship, but their childhood was the idyllic part of it.”

“Diana brought up the boys equally. There was no difference between them in her eyes.”