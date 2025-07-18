Prince Harry's American dream crumbling right in front of him, expert speaks out

Prince Harry gets dubbed a Hollywood piranha because of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just landed in some pretty dicy waters experts warn, waters that see them getting branded as piranhas in Hollywood.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield is the expert that delivered this verdit, and it came during her interview with TalkTV’s host Mike Graham.

According to Ms Schofield, “a lot of people keep their distance because these two are considered toxic for the brand.”

She also made reference to something like a Hollywood ‘Q score’ that decides how popular someone is.

However, unluckily for the Sussexes “it also involves ‘infamy’ versus ‘fame’,” the commentator explained.

“You might have a well-known name, Meghan Markle, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it makes people happy to hear it. It might make people cringe,” she explained.

The conversation didn’t end there either. Instead Ms Schofield dropped a bombshell when she added, ““I can tell you this. They have very strict rules when it comes to Meghan appearing on those shows.”

As an example she referenced the Drew Barrymore Show too, as well as one moment in it when Meghan was showed a picture of Princess Diana.

“If you go back and watch the Drew Barrymore show that she appeared on around the time that she launched her Netflix series, watch it understanding that according to reports from people like Radar, uh they had to submit each and every question to Megan's camp prior to Megan sitting down with her.”

In the commentator’s eyes, “it makes you so uncomfortable to try to watch this recreation. Megan acting like she's seeing this picture of Princess Diana for the first time that Drew Barrymore gives to her. Not only do I think that some of these TV shows don't want to bother.”

Before concluding she admitted too “of course, it's going to get them hits and attention but it does require a lot of um control from Meghan’s camp.”