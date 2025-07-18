Meghan Markle at odds with Kate Middleton yet again: 'fuming'

Meghan Markle is seemingly at odds again with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton after Dolly Parton turned down the duchess request to appear on her podcast and Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

According to a report by the Radar Online, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed Parton’s team was even left “livid” by the invitation from Meghan Markle.

The expert says, “They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in.”

Following this, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has become increasingly convinced Kate Middleton and Prince William have quietly undermined her bid to win celebrity allies, igniting fresh tensions.

The insider tells the outlet, “Meghan truly believes there’s a quiet effort to chip away at her image, and she suspects Kate is orchestrating it from the background.”

The duchess had hoped Dolly would bring “instant credibility” to her show and podcast.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have strong connections to Dolly Parton.

“Meghan sees this as proof there is a big enough link there for Kate to have executed a calculated move to undercut her chances of having her as a guest on her shows.”