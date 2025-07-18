King Charles issues heartfelt plea as Prince Harry reunion looms

King Charles’ emotional message shows he is desperate for Harry’s return

King Charles has reportedly made a heartfelt plea regarding reunion with Prince Harry amid peace talks with his representatives.

According to a royal expert, the monarch has no intention to spend his last years in misery without seeing his son and his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Charles is primarily a father than monarch,” royal correspondent Valentine Low said. "It causes Charles immense pain that there is this huge rift in his family.”

“He has said he doesn't want them to make his last years a misery. Charles will want to explore a reconciliation if this is what this is, and he's perfectly right to do so,” the expert claimed.

He further told The Sun that the Duke of Sussex would also not betray his father after years of public attack against the Royal family.

"Prince Harry doesn't want to betray his father. Yes, he betrayed all those secrets as he wanted to let things out in his Netflix documentary and his book, Spare," Low added.

This comes after Harry’s top aides and the representatives to monarch had a meeting, which was held on a club terrace in London last week.

Harry was represented by his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, as well as Liam Maguire, head of the Sussexes' PR team in the UK.

On the other hand, King Charles sent his communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to speak on his behalf.