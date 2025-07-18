King Charles sent clear message to Prince Andrew with security decision

King Charles's 2011 decision exposed rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles made it quite clear to Prince Andrew what he feels for him when his stripped Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of their tax-payer funded police protection.

According to a royal expert, Charles made a decisive move in 2011 and it exposed growing tensions with the Duke of York.

The step to cut to taxpayer-funded security was seen as a personal blow, with royal correspondent Jack Royston noting it would have “really stung” Andrew, per OK! Magazine.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond recalled Andrew being “very upset and insulted” when Charles took the bombshell decision.

“I do remember him being very upset, affronted, insulted on behalf of his daughters by Charles’ decision,” said Bond.

Baroness Ayesha Hazarika also said the move sent a clear public signal that relations between the brothers were beginning to fracture.

“That certainly sent a signal Andrew and it certainly sent a signal to the wider public that there was definitely a cooling in relations,” she shared.