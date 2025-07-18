Prince Harry sparks questions about his motivations

Prince Harry's intentions spark backtalk

Prince Harry’s motivations for taking a second walk down a village near Angola, for the HALO Trust has caused many questions to pop up.

TalkTV host Mike Graham recently sat down with political commentator Chloe Dobbs for a chat and dished on his own personal feelings towards Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex.

He began pretty much immediately in the video saying, “Let’s talk about Prince Harry, who seems to be on the front page of most of the papers today, front page of the Telegraph. And of course, The Mail looking like he's trying to impersonate his mother.”

For those unversed this is in reference to Prince Harry’s visit to Angola, under the HALO Trust, an organization aimed at destroying landmines scattered across the region.

But despite this visit being Prince Harry’s second—following on in 2019, Mr Graham called it “quite sad really.” Because it appears as though “poor old Harry constantly trying to find himself uh and has now literally followed in the footsteps of his mother.”

What is pertinent to mention that the princess is “literally the most famous woman in the world, on the planet” who had everyone loving her.

She walked the same path, wearing nearly the same gear in 1997, a few months before her death in Paris. But while her son has tried to highlight the same problem that continues to this day, Mr Graham posed a big question near the end.

It relates to Prince Harry’s ‘why’ for doing this, which the expert chalked up to being his reconciliation attempts and PR rehab.