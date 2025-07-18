Royal fans delighted as King Charles honours Princess Anne

King Charles has delighted royal fans with his latest honour for sister Princess Anne as she is set to celebrate her 75th birthday.

The Royal Mint has revealed the first official UK coin to commemorate the Princess Royal with a special £5 piece that celebrates her decades of royal service.

In a joint post on Instagram, the Royal Mint shared the coin saying “Join us as we celebrate Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as she marks her milestone 75th birthday with the first UK coin made in her honour, featuring her official Coat of Arms and an official portrait taken by John Swannell.”

The King has approved new honour for Princess Anne.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan says, “She's an absolute treasure and a shining example of true strength and selfless service to others.”

“The very hard working Royal who makes no fuss - just quiet devotion like her mother,” the third said.

The fourth said, “So well deserved.. The Princess Royal is one of the hardest working Royals and a national treasure.”

“Love love love this! So well deserved! Another fab example of a life of service in honor, dignity and grace! Rock on Princess Royal!!!!,” the other commented.