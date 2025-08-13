Prince Andrew causes major drama in anger outside Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew loses cool outside Royal Lodge in road rage incident

Prince Andrew created a major scene outside the Royal Lodge as he reportedly clashed with maintenance workers in Windsor Great Park over newly installed speed bumps.

The Duke of York is said to have encountered the crew while out riding and reacted angrily to the road changes.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the “disgraced” Duke, who is dealing with revelations on his life penned by Andrew Lownie, questioned their work in blunt and explicit terms.

As per The Mirror, the eyewitness shared that Andrew was riding his horse through Windsor Great Park when he saw workers putting in new speed bumps.

He reportedly rode up to them and angrily asked what they were doing. "What the f*** are you doing now?" Andrew allegedly lashed out at the workers.

"Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park,” a source told The Sun.

They added, "The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, 'What the f*** are you doing now?'”

It comes after new biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Royal historian Andrew Lownie exposed the Duke's past secrets.

The book made bombshell allegations about the "disgraced" royal, including claims of infidelity, controversial friendships, and secret financial dealings.