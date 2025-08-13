Prince Harry's wife disappoints critics wanting her to ‘crash and burn'?

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is seemingly making a lot of people very angry

Critics of Meghan Markle are seemingly taking a massive hit when it comes to their expectations of her Netflix deal.

A comment about it has been shared by branding expert Doug Eldridge.

He spoke to Fox News Digital and said, “While it appears like a negative downgrade on first pass, that's akin to reading only headlines versus the fine print.”

For those unversed, the ‘downgrade’ he’s referring to is the silence over the couple’s numbers.

“In other words, Harry and Meghan still have several other creative projects with Netflix, as well as an expanded relationship around the As Ever lifestyle brand. The latter will be a revenue generator for both sides, which is difficult to create (much less sustain) around traditional reality television,” he explained.

So even though “this might not be a home run for Markle, but it's certainly not the strikeout critics might have been hoping for.”

He also congratulated them on not suffering an even worse setback should they have “placed all their eggs in the reality/pseudo-doc category.”

And before signing off he also offered his own two cents by saying, “I'm not sure what the market looks like, in terms of a would-be bidding war, now that the exclusivity clause is set to expire. That said, just like the boosters and fuel tank eventually fall off the space shuttle as it ascends into orbit, so too might be the case with Harry and Meghan, as they climb higher to their bigger, broader, vision.”

“If this series was what was required to get them into orbit, then it was certainly a win, as they are now able to explore the 'deep space' of other ventures, which are not only intellectually more diverse, but also don't require them to be the 'name and face' behind the product itself.”