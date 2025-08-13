Prince Andrew's true feelings for Kate Middleton exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Andrew’s true feelings and ‘unkind comments’ for nephew Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie, who has just published his bombshell book on Andrew, revealed brutal abuse about the future queen behind closed doors.

The royal expert claims, "I can't see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she's been the family's saving grace. It surprised me, but people do get jealous."

The expert also believes Prince Andrew's remarks about the Princess of Wales are the turning point that left Prince William frustrated by his uncle's behavior over the years.

The royal author claims, "William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road.

"He's all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle."

Prince William seemingly also keeps his distance from Andrew and earlier this year, when the Duke of York attended the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, the Wales family including William, Kate, and their three children stayed away to extend a family break in Norfolk following a skiing holiday.

The insider had said at the time: "William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."