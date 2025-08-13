Meghan Markle has sirens wailing: ‘She's taken a bad hit'

Meghan Markle sparks a lot of talk following alarm bells signing off

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has a few choice words about the Netflix deal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just renewed.

He spoke to Fox News Digital about this and admitted that there is “a clear sign that the Sussexes are not A-listers and that, despite the appeal of their brand, they have taken a bad hit.”

Especially since “there clearly is no repeat of the reported $100 million Netflix offered before.”

He also pointed out how “this first-look deal is certain to be less, probably a good deal less.”

And it comes despite the fact that “it is true that Netflix continues to link with As Ever, Meghan's lifestyle brand, and that may be the most commercially successful part of this new arrangement.”

Mr Fitzwilliams also added, “If you don't do much you don't deserve much, and we've been reading about how they will adapt ‘Meet Me At The Lake’ for ages.”

Whats pertinent to mention is that even an inside source confirmed that is the case, when talking to the New York Post.