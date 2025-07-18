Prince Harry sparks mental health crisis fears as husband of an ‘absolute nightmare of a woman'

Prince Harry’s motivations called out

Prince Harry has just seen his trauma, the death of his mother, and everything that led to Megxit come out in full display

Prince Harry’s reasons behind taking a second walk has just sparked questions pertaining to his mental health

Political commentator Chloe Dobbs is the expert in question, and she shared everything with TalkTV’s Mike Graham.

In her eyes, Prince Harry probably undertook the HALO Trust walk in Angola, because “it's always quite fun to recreate old family pictures, I suppose.”

Just like how people “often have people get their siblings in a similar outfit to they were wearing an old picture, recreate them, and it goes up on the wall.”

To Ms Dobbs what is most concerning is not Prince Harry but it’s that we “don't see Meghan anywhere in sight.” Reason being “Harry is, as you say, he's clearly been damaged by his mother's death,” and on a “confused path trying to find himself,” Ms Dobbs noted.

She did not end there and carried on by calling Meghan “an absolute nightmare of a woman.” She even hypothesized why Prince Harry ended up with her, and chalked it up to “some sort of trauma response,” on his part.

Reason being “[Prince Harry’s] just a very lost boy after losing his mother” and seemingly “desperate to try and get his reputation back in the UK,” she added too before concluding completely.