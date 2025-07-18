Kate Middleton, William issue major plea after Prince Harry reunites with family

Harry has reunited to his family including wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet as the duke concluded a landmark visit to Angola, where he renewed his commitment to a mine-free future and honoured his mother’s powerful legacy with The HALO Trust.

Nearly three decades after Diana brought global attention to the dangers of landmines, Prince Harry walked in her footsteps – and alongside Angola’s leaders – to support the country’s efforts to clear the final remnants of war.

Hours after Harry’s return, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, issued a major plea and urged their fans to participate in the campaign.

They shared a video and said, “Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!”

Kate and William urged, “From now until 10th August, join thousands across the UK in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony!”

