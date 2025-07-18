 
Queen Camilla mocked over education, 'termination' from job

Queen Camilla on Thursday celebrated her 78th birthday

July 18, 2025

A birthday greeting shared by the official X account of the University of Aberdeen for Queen Camilla sparked reaction from a prominent anti-monarchist on Friday.

The X post containing the queen consort's picture on the university's account read, "We would like to wish Her Majesty the Queen and Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen our very best wishes on her birthday."

Reacting to the post, Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarchy organization Republic, mocked the wife of King Charles by sharing information regarding her educational background.

He wrote, "Camilla left school with one O Level and later got fired from a secretarial job for being late. That was her career. Yet because of the man she married she’s Chancellor of a university."

Meanwhile, thousands of royal fans took to social media to express their admiration for the royal as she turned 78.

Camilla married the king, the then Prince of Wales, in 2005, eight years after the death of Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Lady Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.

 

