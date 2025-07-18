Prince William caught in shocking 'fake meeting' scandal

Prince William linked to shocking bribery scheme

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has been dragged into a bribery scandal.

RadarOnline reported that a charity sponsor allegedly sold fake "private meetings" with William for $25,000 each.

The outlet revealed that the sponsor, Monday Stainer, helped organize the Royal Charity Polo Cup, a summer fundraising event supported by Prince William.

She reportedly offered wealthy donors exclusive access to the prince and Princess Kate in exchange for high-dollar “donations” to her own foundation.

The invitation email read, "Patron contributions start from £20,000 sterling [about $27,000] – includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine."

"As the Patron of the Monday Foundation, we are inviting your charitable support, in return for which you will be welcomed to this exclusive occasion," it added.

However, royal insiders were quick to distance Prince William from the scandal, saying that the Prince of Wales had no idea about the scam.

The source stated, "Prince William is not aware of and would be appalled by" the claims.

A royal source also added, "Nobody gets direct access to a guest, sent to sit at the Prince's dinner table, or offered personal time unless they're in the inner circle."

It is worth mentioning that this scandal involving William has drawn comparisons to a 2022 controversy involving King Charles, when $3.7 million in cash was handed over during private meetings with a Qatari royal.