Robbie Williams gears up for a powerful return

Robbie Williams returns with a new single

Robbie Williams, a British musician and songwriter, makes his comeback with a new single, Spies, from his upcoming album Britpop, set to be released on October 10.

According to RollingStone, Williams said in a statement, “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.”

He further added, “It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. The new record is raw, there are more guitars and it’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”

Back in May, Williams teased Britpop in a collaboration with Black Sabbath’s Tommy Iommi on the single Rocket.

For those unversed, the Britpop Tour resumes on July 21 at Berlin’s Waldbühne. In addition, Williams is set to perform at the Come Together Festival in Newcastle, England, this August, and at the Aftersun Festival in Floriana, Malta, this September.