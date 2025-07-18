Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hit choppy waters

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have trouble in paradise

There is some trouble in paradise for singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel.

News has come via a well-placed insider, and they spoke to RadarOnline.

According to the source, there is a high chance divorce may be in the cards for the duo.

They also revealed that the only reason for the delay right now is that Biel is letting Timberlake finish the European leg of his tour Forget Tomorrow.

The insider was quoted saying, “Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest. She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months.”

For those unversed, the DUI arrest, he received a guilty verdict after initially pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor charge after driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The night of the arrest was June 18th, 2024 when Timberlake was in Sag Harbor New York. Around midnight he was stopped by an officer after he veered out of his lane.

The source also said, “Everyone in showbiz knows” its coming “and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news.”

In regards to Biel’s thoughts they admitted, “It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives.”

“Things between them feel really tense at the moment. They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him.”

Right now his wife “Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things.”

This claim comes despite there having been multiple instances where the two were papped together. In one they were wearing matching T-shirts with each other’s faces backstage in the Napa Valley Show, according to the same outlet.

“Jessica used to be the one who leaned more on the relationship. But that dynamic has flipped. Justin relies heavily on the routine of family life to stay balanced, and now it’s unclear if Jessica wants to keep playing that role.”

“He’s been the one reaching out more lately – calling, needing reassurance. Jessica’s attention is on her career and the children” who are Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “She’s not sitting around missing him, and those close to her see that as a really healthy step forward. Formalizing her split is the next step, and the best one for her, which is what all her friends are telling her.”