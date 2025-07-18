Brand tries to catch Kate Middleton's eye after new powers

Popular shoe brand "Bohemian Shoes on Friday commented on an Instagram post by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Announcing the start of the Big Butterfly Count, the couple's post urged UK residents to spot butterflies from July 19 to August 10 to protect pollinators.

The caption accompanying the post read, "Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount! From now until 10th August, join thousands across the UK in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden or balcony! Go to @savebutterflies."

Prominent among those who comment was the official account of the Bohemian Shoes. "L VELY," the brand's account commented.

The brand’s interest in the post has sparked speculation as Kate Middleton is set to gain the power to award royal warrants in 2026.

These honours recognise companies supplying goods or services to the royal household.

Prince William’s private secretary said the couple will prioritize British skills and industry.

Still, foreign brands like the Bohemian Shoes can also qualify if they meet strict criteria like quality and sustainability.

Experts wonder if Bohemian Shoes is eyeing a warrant. As a Spanish brand, it faces challenges as there’s no evidence it supplies the royals.

The brand's comment, however, could be a bid to align with Kate’s eco-friendly interests.



