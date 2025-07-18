Princess Diana's butler turns unfiltered: ‘I'm no longer controlled by the Palace'

Princess Diana’s former butler promises something big

An unfiltered truth bomb is likely to fall on Buckingham Palace and its coming via Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burell.

Everything has been shared in a report by the Daily Star, and includes his candid take on the Palace, what the monarch’s think of him, as well as his refusal to just ‘fade away’.

“Well, I think at times they are puzzled by me. Because I’m the butler that got away,” he started by saying.

He also dropped a major truth bomb when he admitted, “I know that the Royal Family is interested in what I have to say about my life and my time in Royal service, especially with what I did for The Queen and Princess Diana.”

A surprising twist though came when he promised a more unfiltered take on everything.

The reason for this, according to the former employee is because “As I am no longer in service, I am no longer under their control.”

“I didn’t sign a confidentiality agreement or any Official Secrets Act, I am able to talk about my life experiences,” he added too.

At one point he also got candid, not only about his experience being in the public eye, but because “I think at times it is like walking a tightrope, trying to talk about the journey I’ve had without ruffling their feathers.”

But still “I know they have been puzzled at times by things I’ve said and why I’ve said them,” he admitted too. “I’ve always wanted to be truthful and honest while talking about that world and how it affected me. I think they understand that.”

“They may have wished that I had done things differently at times, but then I also wish they had done things differently at times. It’s a two-way street, and loyalty is not a gift that you give freely; it is a gift that is earned.”

Before concluding he also promised an upcoming book and claimed, “I have maintained contact with the Royal Family over many years, and I have seen members of the Royal Family. However, I will be discussing that in more detail in my new book, The Royal Insider.”

“My new book is coming out on September 11, and it’s a big part of the book in answering my critics and why I feel that I am the Royal Insider. Because I do have contact, and I have had contact with them for a very long time.”