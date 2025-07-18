Belgian Princess feels 'very sorry' for Prince Harry

Prince Harry receives support from Princess Delphine of Belgium

Princess Delphine of Belgium has spoken out in support of Prince Harry.

In a recent episode of It's Reigning Man podcast, Princess Delphine said that the Duke of Sussex is being unfairly treated by the public.

She said that Harry, the youngest son of King Charles is still dealing with the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana.

“Lady Diana was a part of my life when I was in England. She was just sunshine, in the news especially,” the Princess stated.

She went on to add, “I feel very sorry for Harry, because I think that was traumatic for him. I think Harry has suffered so much. He was traumatised, and it's coming out now.”

“I understand the guy. He's just traumatised, and so he's doing these things and everyone is just bullying him but not thinking about his trauma, and I just find it terrible,” Princess of Belgium added.

Delphine, the daughter of former King Albert II of Belgium and aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps, said she follows Prince Harry in the news because of her admiration for Diana.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as Prince Harry recently released an emotional statement.

On his Angola visit, Prince Harry honoured his mother Princess Diana’s legacy with The HALO Trust as his commits to a mine-free future.

The Duke of Sussex said in the statement, “As a father to young children [Archie and Lilibet], it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields.”

“All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past,” the youngest son of King Charles added.