Meghan Markle's pals shed light on cryptic Queen Camilla birthday gesture

Meghan Markle's friends clarify cryptic Queen Camilla gesture

Friends of Meghan Markle have set the record straight about a birthday present video the Duchess shared on social media on Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.

Meghan posted a video of a box of As Ever rosé wine, and another box of wine adorned with flowers and peaches on her Instagram when an image of the Queen was shared on the royal family’s Instagram handle to mark her birthday.

"Sending birthday love (both near and far) to my ladies," Meghan wrote in caption.

This left fans confused as to whether the box was a gift to the Queen.

However, Meghan’s close friends Heather Dorak and Jamie Kern Lima have revealed now that they were the recipients of the gift baskets.

Taking to Instagram, Dorak shared a photo pf the basket and wrote, "You know how to make a friend feel special @meghan".

Meanwhile, Kern Lima, who turned 48, shared a photo of the basket with flowers and peaches, writing, "@meghan thank you for the most magical birthday basket! Our friendship is a gift as is your beautiful soul!"

Heather Dorak has been Meghan’s longtime trusted close friend and the duo have been spotted toegther on outings. Heather owns Pilates Platinum studios in Califronia where the Dchess of Sussex also lives with her husband Prince Harry and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Jamie Kern Lima is a neighbor of Meghan and Harry in Montecito. She is the Co-founder of IT Cosmetics and the first female CEO in L'Oreal's history.

Kern Lima and Meghan recently had a discussion on the IT Cosmetics founder’s eponymous podcast and displayed their close bond. The duo talked about Meghan's time as a British Princess, her pregnancies, her relationship with Prince Harry, her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and more.