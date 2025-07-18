Prince William shares cheerful message after 'fake meeting' controversy

Prince William shows support for Lions ahead 2025 test series

Prince William has shared a personal message after he was unexpectedly linked to a "fake meeting" bribery scandal.

On Friday via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William shared a cheerful message to show his support for the British & Irish Lions ahead of their first Test match against the Wallabies.

In the statement shared on the stories, the future King wrote, "Good luck to the @britishandirishlions as they take on the Wallabies in the first Test tomorrow.”

The statement further read, “A classic sporting rivalry and always tough opposition! Everyone back home is cheering you on!”

Concluding with a “W” for William and a hashtag of “#Lions2025.”

It is worth mentioning that this message comes after the Prince of Wales was unexpectedly linked to a "fake meeting" bribery scandal involving a charity polo event.

As reported by RadarOnline, a charity sponsor named Monday Stainer reportedly offered wealthy donors private meetings with Prince William and Kate Middleton in exchange for large donations.

The invitation emails sent promised exclusive access during the Royal Charity Polo Cup, an event William has publicly supported.

However, royal insiders have denied William’s involvement, stating that "Prince William is not aware of and would be appalled by" the claims.

"Nobody gets direct access to a guest, sent to sit at the Prince's dinner table, or offered personal time unless they're in the inner circle," the royal source added.