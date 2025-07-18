Kate Middleton, Prince William's new post includes sweet nod to Prince George

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new post alludes to special moment with Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest social media post contained a subtle nod to their eldest child, Prince George

On July 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint social media pages on Instagram and X shared a short video of butterflies in nature.

The couple’s post promoted the Big Butterfly Count, a U.K.-wide survey from the Butterfly Conservation which relies on residents to count the number of butterflies they see outdoors in 15 minutes. The total count helps determine the condition of the environment.

"Today marks the start of the #BigButterflyCount!," the video caption read. "From now until 10th August, join thousands across the U.K. in spotting and recording butterflies to help protect these vital pollinators. It only takes 15 minutes to do in any green space from your local park, garden, or balcony!"

The video echoed a butterfly outing the Waleses did in July 2014. The couple took George to the Natural History Museum in London, where he was photographed touching butterflies and examining them with interest as a baby.

The beautiful family photos were then posted on July 22 to mark George’s birthday.

Photographer John Stillwell later told People that George was "fascinated to see them fly but a little scared when they got a bit close to him."

Stillwell added, "As anybody with a young toddler would be, they were very proud parents. They were very relaxed and were happy to be there, showing him around. They were showing him things, pointing things out. What stands out is how relaxed they are when they are doing something like that. There are no airs and graces."