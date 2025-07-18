 
Geo News

When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'

Stephen Colbert had joked about Kate Middleton's absence after her cancer diagnosis

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince Williams affair
When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'

Stephen Colbert's fans were taken aback when he suddenly announced that CBC has decided to end his late night show.

As his fans expressed disappointment over the broadcaster's decision, supporters of the British royal family's were reminded of the anchor's  insensitive remarks about Kate Middleton and his subsequent apology.

"The Late Show” host  had expressed remorse over jokes he made about Kate Middleton before the Princess of Wales disclosed her cancer diagnosis. 

In an episode, Colbert humorously speculated that her prolonged absence from public life was tied to rumors of a husband’s affair, a rumor  linking Prince William and aristocrat Rose Hanbury. 

That segment “upset some people,” he said during a follow‑up broadcast

Colbert told his audience he aims to avoid making light of tragedy. 

“There’s a standard … I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” he said, offering heartfelt wishes for Middleton’s “swift and thorough” recovery

His apology, however, followed criticism from Hanbury’s lawyers, who sent a legal notice to CBS stating the affair rumors were false.


Meghan Markle's pals shed light on cryptic Queen Camilla birthday gesture video
Meghan Markle's pals shed light on cryptic Queen Camilla birthday gesture
Belgian Princess feels 'very sorry' for Prince Harry video
Belgian Princess feels 'very sorry' for Prince Harry
Prince William caught in shocking 'fake meeting' scandal video
Prince William caught in shocking 'fake meeting' scandal
Queen Camilla mocked over education, 'termination' from job
Queen Camilla mocked over education, 'termination' from job
Kate Middleton, William issue major plea after Prince Harry reunites with family
Kate Middleton, William issue major plea after Prince Harry reunites with family
Prince Harry sparks mental health crisis fears as husband of an ‘absolute nightmare of a woman'
Prince Harry sparks mental health crisis fears as husband of an ‘absolute nightmare of a woman'
Prince Harry talks about Lilibet, Archie in heartbreaking statement video
Prince Harry talks about Lilibet, Archie in heartbreaking statement
Royal fans delighted as King Charles honours Princess Anne
Royal fans delighted as King Charles honours Princess Anne