Prince Harry is no longer comfortable with Meghan Markle in US

Prince Harry is reportedly getting the idea, finally that Meghan’s world is not something he can find comfort in

July 18, 2025

Prince Harry’s coming to a realization that Meghan’s world is not for him
It appears Prince Harry has finally come to a decision about his future, and an expert believes its got to do with the fact that Meghan’s Hollywood ambitions are not hitting home.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert in question, and she spoke about this rumored realization, as well as the Duke’s efforts to return to his royal roots once more, in a chat with The Mirror.

For those unversed, just a few days ago Prince Harry made his second trip down with the HALO Trust to Angola, and walked down the same path his mother did to bring awareness, and help deactivate many of the landmines still at work today.

To the commentator, “this is precisely the sort of work that Harry should do. It is not only a hugely worthwhile cause, but it also connects him with his mother, which is something he yearns for.”

A possible reason for this shift, in the experts’ eyes is because “I think he is coming to recognise that the LA celebrity world is one in which he is not especially comfortable. And he seems quite willing to let Meghan take the limelight over there.” After all, “he speaks frequently about a life of service, and trips like this certainly serve a very good cause indeed,” she added too.

Near the end of the conversation Ms Bond also took a trip down memory lane and recounted how when she “was with Diana in Angola all those years ago, and the impact she made by walking across a minefield was enormous. She told me that she was simply trying to be a humanitarian, and that is something Harry can also aspire to.”

Before concluding she also offered her two cents on Prince Harry’s second visit and said, “despite all the publicity the Princess’s trip engendered for the cause, landmines remain a scourge in Angola. So I think it’s brilliant that Harry is continuing her work - and keeping her memory alive.”

