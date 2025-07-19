Prince William issued urgent verdict about his ‘dynasty' else it ‘won't survive'

Prince Harry’s peace talks with King Charles have just seen a lot of public support rush its way into the Sussex camp, but a big reason for it, is Prince William.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine just penned a piece for the Daily Mail that highlights the dangers of such a divide between a famous family.

She shared her sentiments with the Daily Mail and it showed the star taking the Duke’s side in the fued, to an end.

According to Ms Vine, “There are many practical – and constitutional – reasons why it makes sense for the Palace to explore a rapprochement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

And they were shared, and echoed in similar by writer A. N. Wilson just a day ago.

For those unversed, in a piece for the same outlet the writer said, noted how “fractured dynasties do not survive”. Especially when Prince William takes the crown.

In the writer’s eyes “it would be infinitely better if Harry and Meghan were inside the tent rather than on the outside causing mayhem.”

For those unversed, the Duke is currently engaged in peace talks with his father, and news of this was leaked when a photographer papped both his communications representatives and King Charles’ rep at a members-only London club balcony.