Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relocation rumours cleared

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not moving back to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan on staying in the United States even as peace talks with King Charles begin.

The speculations began with the July 9 sit-down between the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, their UK spokesperson, Liam Maguire, and the King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

While the meeting was described by insiders as “a good first step” and a sign that peace talks are underway, sources close to the couple have clarified that Harry and Meghan have no plans to return to the UK permanently.

“They are very happy living in California and raising their children there,” a source told People Magazine. “Harry will continue to visit the UK for charitable work and official commitments, but their home is in the US.”

Prince Harry has also expressed his love for their life in California in an earlier interview, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2021 how they enjoy outdoor space as the commons.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Prince Harry said of their Montecito home.