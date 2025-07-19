William and Kate fans wish Thomas Markle happy birthday as Meghan stays silent

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated his 81st birthday on Friday, reportedly without any contact from his daughter or access to his grandchildren.

According to Express UK, the day was “full of mixed emotions” for the retired Hollywood lighting director, who has made repeated public pleas to reconnect with Meghan. Despite his efforts, the two remain estranged, and he has yet to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan’s children with Prince Harry.

While neither Meghan nor her supporters acknowledged the occasion publicly, some royal fans, particularly supporters of Prince William and Kate Middleton, took to social media to share birthday tributes to Thomas. Many praised him for previously speaking out against Meghan, highlighting ongoing divisions among royal watchers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

The breakdown in the father-daughter relationship dates back to 2018, when Thomas posed for staged paparazzi photos ahead of Meghan’s royal wedding. The images, which included him reading about British culture and being fitted for a suit, sparked controversy and reportedly caused embarrassment for the royal family.

Just days before Thomas’ birthday, Meghan posted a cryptic message on Instagram, further fueling speculation but offering no direct comment on her father.