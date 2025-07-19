Michael Douglas reflects on futuristic virtual reality scene from 'Disclosure'

Michael Douglas recalls futuristic virtual reality scene from 'Disclosure'

Michael Douglas has been reminded of the unique futuristic scene from his erotic/corporate thriller film, Disclosure.

The film starred Douglas as a happily married working man named Tom Sanders. Right when Tom’s about to be promoted, his ex-girlfriend Meredith Johnson (Demi Moore) joins the company, where her current boyfriend is the boss, and tries to start an affair with him.

When he declines (after a steamy encounter), she accuses him of sexual harassment.

As the film moves forward, Tom gets into the company’s new virtual mainframe, which depicts a library.

He then tries to access incriminating files about Meredith but she too enters the library and starts to delete the files in question.

In the scene, Tom sees Meredith as a green wireframe grid with feminine curves with an avatar face that tells him its her.

In a new interview, the Basic Instinct star was reminded of the scene.

"You're the first person that has reminded me of it, so kudos to you," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Reflecting on the scene, which was made when virtual reality wasn’t a thing, he said, "I'm a current events kind of guy," he said. "A lot of the films I did [kept] up with current events."

"That one was a little mischievous, with the abusive female boss. But pictures like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The China Syndrome, and Falling Down — these were all [about] issues. Now that you mention the [virtual reality] aspect, you're absolutely right," Michael Douglas added.