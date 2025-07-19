Prince Harry 'seriously worried' about his royal future

Prince Harry worried William will banish him after becoming King

Prince Harry is reportedly worried about his future in the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from the royal duties in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle, is said to be worried that his brother Prince William will banish him from the UK after becoming King.

Daily Star reported that royal expert Tom Bower claimed about Harry and King Charles’ reconciliation, “Whether they'll meet again in Charles's lifetime depends on how long Charles lives.”

“I couldn't say never because I'm sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves,” they added.

While Charles is currently battling cancer, the royal expert said that the Duke of Sussex's biggest concern is that once their father passes away William will exile him from the UK.

“Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata,” Tom said.

Moreover, calling Harry ‘his own worst enemy’, Tom told Mirror, “Harry needs a meeting with Charles to show he is part of the Royal Family and to establish his credibility in Britain.”

“But as long as the Palace won't give him access to Charles, he can't take the first step. They suspect that the moment he meets Charles, he will use it to establish his credibility, because that's what he desperately needs, and that's also why he's kept away,” he added of Prince Harry and King Charles.