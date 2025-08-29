 
Geo News

Meghan Markle goes all in on the puns with ‘funniest' Netflix moments

Meghan Markle makes a celebratory post to mark the second season of her lifestyle show

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2025

Meghan Markle makes food pun, shares ‘funniest moments from Netflix show
Meghan Markle makes food pun, shares ‘funniest moments' from Netflix show 

Meghan Markle has made a roundup clip to mark the second season of her lifestyle show.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Thursday to showcase short clips from ‘With Love, Meghan’ as she recounts the funniest memories from the series.

Meghan captioned the video: “Sip happens…Enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix"

In the clips, fans could spot Meghan leaving viewers in splits with her amusing recipes and creative guests.

This comes as Meghan herself spoke about criticism around her show in a conversation with Emily Change.

The Duchess said: “I think I know who I was trying to meet, so if you know your audience and you know your demographic, well they love the show, and my partners love the show and that’s why we have a season two.”

“So I often think of the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making my single skillet spaghetti? Maybe they are. So from my standpoint, the intention of the show was to show more of myself, to share tips that I love in my life, and to have fun,” she noted.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit comes under the radar: ‘In a perfect world'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit comes under the radar: ‘In a perfect world'
Royal family receives fresh blow as trial date set for Princess's son on serious charges
Royal family receives fresh blow as trial date set for Princess's son on serious charges
Lengths Prince William has gone to for Prince Harry come to light
Lengths Prince William has gone to for Prince Harry come to light
Meghan Markle continues to attract A-list attention video
Meghan Markle continues to attract A-list attention
Prince Harry set to visit UK on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary
Prince Harry set to visit UK on Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary
Prince Harry's accused of ulterior motives against King Charles
Prince Harry's accused of ulterior motives against King Charles
Prince William makes one decision as King in waiting to change George's royal succession
Prince William makes one decision as King in waiting to change George's royal succession
Expert explains why Prince William, Kate can't ditch Buckingham Palace
Expert explains why Prince William, Kate can't ditch Buckingham Palace