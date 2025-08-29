Meghan Markle goes all in on the puns with ‘funniest' Netflix moments

Meghan Markle makes food pun, shares ‘funniest moments' from Netflix show

Meghan Markle has made a roundup clip to mark the second season of her lifestyle show.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Thursday to showcase short clips from ‘With Love, Meghan’ as she recounts the funniest memories from the series.

Meghan captioned the video: “Sip happens…Enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix"

In the clips, fans could spot Meghan leaving viewers in splits with her amusing recipes and creative guests.

This comes as Meghan herself spoke about criticism around her show in a conversation with Emily Change.

The Duchess said: “I think I know who I was trying to meet, so if you know your audience and you know your demographic, well they love the show, and my partners love the show and that’s why we have a season two.”

“So I often think of the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making my single skillet spaghetti? Maybe they are. So from my standpoint, the intention of the show was to show more of myself, to share tips that I love in my life, and to have fun,” she noted.