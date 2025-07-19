Are Taylor Swift's parents divorced?

Taylor Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, have never publicly confirmed a divorce, but long-standing speculation about a private separation continues to surface.

Married since 1988, Andrea and Scott have played visible roles in their daughter’s life and early career.

However, in 2012, Radar Online cited an unnamed source who claimed the couple had quietly separated around 2010 or 2011.

The source alleged the Swifts stopped wearing their wedding rings and chose not to file for divorce to avoid distracting from Taylor’s rising fame.

Since then, no public statement or legal record has confirmed a divorce.

A recent Yahoo Entertainment article reiterated that the Swifts remain legally married and have never addressed the rumors.

Both continue to be involved in Taylor’s life, with Andrea frequently accompanying her on tour and Scott maintaining a lower public profile.

As per People, the family moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville in 2004 to support Taylor’s budding career. Despite ongoing public interest, the Swifts have remained private about their marital status.

While many fans and media outlets interpret their prolonged separation as evidence of a split, the lack of official confirmation keeps the question open, and largely unanswered.