Kate Middleton wants ‘unhindered' childhood for Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a strict plan for Prince George’s future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently spending their summer holidays alongside their three kids, have a full proof privacy strategy in place.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "The truth is that school holidays are ring-fenced as private time for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young family. And, these days, that means that their plans remain confidential and they are pretty much left alone.

“It’s a massive change from the days when William was a boy. Back then, the paparazzi and mainstream media regarded Diana, William and Harry as public property, no matter where they were. Thankfully, after the death of the Princess, things changed. And that must be a huge relief to the Waleses."

She said: "They love the wide open spaces in Norfolk, the freedom they have to explore the Sandringham estate and also to play, pretty unhindered, on the beaches. The Sandringham farm offers an opportunity for all sorts of fun for the children, tractors to watch, animals to feed and fruit to pick. The family is also very fond of the Scilly Isles, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they spent a week or two there.”

"William and Catherine are doing their best to give their children as down-to-earth an upbringing as possible, given the extraordinary place they’ve been given in the world,” noted the expert.