'Yellowstone' star weds weather presenter in Vatican ceremony

The couple got engaged last July and have been together for almost two years

July 20, 2025

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas marries weather presenter

Josh Lucas is officially married to his fiancée, Brianna Ruffalo.

The Yellowstone star, 54, announced the news on Friday, revealing that they exchanged their vows at the official residence of the Pope in Rome, Italy.

ABC7 meteorologist Brianna, 34, also shared the news on Instagram with glimpses from their special day.

"Mr and Mrs Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

The carousel from their intimate Vatican wedding also included photos from inside one of the chapels, showing Josh planting a kiss on her inside the church.

She also uploaded photos of them posing outside the famous St Peter’s Basilica.

Josh commented under her post, "I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful."

Josh also shared his own photos, thanking those who made "the dream of a wedding in the Vatican come true."

Congratulatory messages filled up the comment section shortly, including greetings from White Lotus star Walton Goggins, Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Alison Janney, and House of Cards’ Michael Kelly.

In a follow-up post, Brianna revealed that their choice of venue was deeply rooted in their Catholic faith.

"We are grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church. I am so thankful for Father Winters at the parish I grew up in, and Sister Angelica at the archdiocese of Los Angeles – as well as several others within the archdiocese," she posted on Saturday.

"We also absolutely couldn’t have done this without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy."

The couple got engaged last July and have been together for almost two years. Josh also shares a 13-year-old son, Noah, with ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez.

