Prince Harry learns painful truth about his hopes of reunion with Royal family

Prince Harry’s representatives had a secret peace summit with King Charles’ top aides in London

July 20, 2025

Prince Harry was hit with hard truth after a royal expert claimed that his feud with the Royal family will not end while he is “still breathing’

According to royal expert Valentine Low, the secret peace summit between the top aides of the Duke of Sussex and the monarch meant nothing.

In a conversation with The Sun, the former Royal Correspondent for The Times claimed that the meeting would solve nothing between the Duke and his family.

“I don't think we're in another mini battle, but I certainly don't think war's ended," said Low. 

He added, “I mean, as long as Harry's got breath in his body, war is likely to continue.

“I think this was just an attempt to bring the temperature down a little bit, to stop those stupid stories that appear when Harry does something, when another member of the Royal Family's also doing something, and people start speculating that it was an attempt to take their thunder.

“I think it was trying to open up lines of communication so that sort of thing doesn't happen so often.”

