Meghan Markle heads ‘mean girl group' with Netflix show?

Meghan Markle is called out for irresponsible guest list for lifestyle show

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 28, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for inviting Chrissy Teigen on her lifestyle show.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is a flag bearer victim of bullying, has invited Teigen on one of the episode of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ inviting criticism from general public and experts.

Over the years, Teigen has earned the reputation of being a cyber bully and the Ducchess’ inclination towards her is recovering major flak:

Speaking about the situation, Caroline Bullock tells The Sun: “For Meghan, a woman who famously claimed to be “the most bullied person in the world” and even launched an anti-cyber bullying initiative with Prince Harry, the association is at best odd or to her fiercest critics smacks of the ultimate mean girl’s alliance.”

“You see, saddled with the Duchess Difficult moniker, the 44-year-old has, of course, faced bullying allegations of her own.”

She added: “That Meghan gives different weight and value to the victims involved? Picks and chooses issues she will tolerate – sees some disses as more acceptable than those linked to higher profile, fashionable and of the moment campaigns and causes?” she questioned:

