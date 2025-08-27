Meghan Markle's public moves branded a fiesta of fakery

Meghan Markle called out for showing off her ‘fakery’

A royal expert has penned a piece for the Daily Mail accusing Meghan Markle of going at it again, with another installment featuring her signature “fiesta of fakery”.

For those unversed, this is in reference to the newly released season of With Love, Meghan that is available on Netflix.

The show’s blub claims the entire show’s premise is Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex inviting “friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.”

Season 2 has over eight episodes with an average watch time of 30 minutes.

The expert in question who penned this piece is British newspaper columnist, Jan Moir.

Her piece started almost immediately by calling out the Duchess.

“Time to grit your teeth and not just because Meghan has scattered her damnable flower sprinkles on the snacks again,” Ms Moir wrote.

Because “our favourite petal pest of a hostess is back with a second series of With Love, Meghan (Netflix)”.

It contained more and more clap backs where Ms Moir said, “it pains me to report that her lifestyle show is the same old fiesta of fakery, garnished with idiotic nasturtiums and the oily camaraderie of total strangers trying to pretend they are lifelong friends.”

Furthermore, the very next day a 45 minute interview was also released on the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel, featuring The Circuit’s Emily Chang and Meghan Markle.

There she spoke about everything, from her business plans to backlash she receives on Instagram, and also her life inside the Firm which she said had its “inauthentic” moments.