Kate Middleton's take on royal life comes out after Meghan's interview

Sources dish on Kate Middleton’s take to royal life after Meghan’s interview

It appears Kate Middleton has truly transformed what it means to be a working royal, for her own engagement calendar.

News of this has just been shared by a well placed source who just spoke to Us Weekly.

According to their findings, this new change has come about following her battle with cancer last year.

Since then, while the future queen has returned to public life slowly and steadily, she has changed her outlook on it completely.

For those unversed, the couple has started to prioritize their mental well being, their children and family time even more so than before.

The insider got particular about how all this came about and was quoted saying, “Kate’s outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted.”

As of right now, “[She’s] emphasizing her family and her well-being over [intense] duties.”

In terms of the driving force, the insider admits “it’s a decision that Kate and William made together.”

“They’ve established limits on what they will and will not do to protect their mental health and home life,” as well.

And they intend to carry this on, “while they take their responsibilities very seriously,” because “they are not afraid to say no when necessary,” the insider added before signing off.

Something pertinent to mention is that just yesterday and The Circuit’s Emily Chang was seen interviewing a former member of the Firm.

The interview featured Meghan Markle, as she spoke about ‘inauthentic’ moments in her own royal experience. Whether that was due to pantyhose, or having to remain silent.



