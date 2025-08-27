Prince Andrew crashes into a humiliating end

Prince Andrew’s ‘end is near’: Report

It seems Prince Andrew is set to receive a humiliating end, one that is slated to drop in October, alongside late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

The 400-page memoir, written alongside co-author Amy Wallace, is to be published posthumous, and promises to share “intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, [his girlfriend Ghislaine] Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew."

According to British royals expert Hilary Fordwich “Prince Andrew’s life in the public eye has crashed to a humiliating end.”

She spoke to Fox News Digital recently and said, “Virginia’s memoir will no doubt be an uncomfortable read… and the fact that Virginia is no longer with us is immensely sad.”

At one point in the conversation she also pointed out how, “Disgraced Prince Andrew has endured a complete character assassination,” since his initial connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came out.

And since Ms Fordwich believes, “much of it is due to his own self-destructive bullish behavior” she concluded by calling him “the creator of his own demise.”