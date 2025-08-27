Prince William's horror over Prince Andrew grows worse

An expert has just revealed that Prince William is now feeling even more horrified when it comes to his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, whose been in the headlines off an on since the first time he was associated with the known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich is the expert who brought this to light, this time around.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about the future king’s reaction as well as the current mental state of the Duke of York as well.

Ms Fordwich was quoted saying, “Prince Andrew [has become] even more isolated with a permanently tarnished legacy.”

To make matters worse “Currently up at Balmoral, the senior royals want nothing to do with him. They are keeping their distance from him.”

“Prince William, in particular, is horrified by the reputational damage Prince Andrew has brought upon the royal family.”

As it stands “He is not a fan of his awkward, bombastic uncle, finding him inappropriate and intolerable. He is especially keeping his distance.”

Ms Fordwich also admitted, I imagine he would love to boot him out as far away from the British royal family as possible.”

But before concluding she also clarified “he has a pragmatic approach to how he will deal with the Prince Andrew fallout, and time will tell.”

For those unversed with Prince Andrew’s woes, he is currently awaiting the posthumous memoir release of his late accuser Virginia Giuffre, titled Nobody’s Girl.

His most vocal accuser of sexual assault died by suicide just a few months ago.