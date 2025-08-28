 
Geo News

Meghan Markle fight for ‘freedom' was over ‘bland cooking': Expert

Meghan Markle’s exit from the UK has been dissected and mocked by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 28, 2025

Meghan Markle is attacked for bashing the Royal Family for the sake of her career.

The Duchess of Sussex is called out for her bland cooking as the next season of her lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ releases on Netflix.

Commentator Samara Gill tells The Sun: "She would be fine if there wasn't the sort of destruction that had that had come in the past five years towards the Royal Family, and towards a lot of other people along the way.

"I feel like it's like... is this all there is?

"Is this what that entire fight for freedom was about? If it all amounts to this bland cooking show and her prancing through a Montecito orchard in linens?”

"It's sort of anticlimactic to be honest and it's kind of a bit sad in my opinion. It should have been more genuinely.”

"Even looking at past Tig blog reviews and things like that she had so much more spirit and so much more to offer. Now it's just very manufactured,” he noted.

