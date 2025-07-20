King Charles, Prince Harry reunion may not happen for another two years

King Charles, Prince Harry reunion unlikely before 2027

King Charles and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated reunion may not happen for another two years, a royal expert has alluded.

Sharing her take on the recent peace summit where the Duke of Sussex’s team met with Charles’ top aides in London, the expert alluded that royal fans may need to wait more for a royal reunion.

According to royal correspondent Sarah Hewson, the father-son could likely get together if the monarch shows up to the Invictus Games 2027, set to be held in Birmingham.

“That is definitely a date in the future where I think we need to see some kind of rapprochement between them, because otherwise we're going to have some incredibly awkward optics going on,” she told The Sun.

The expert further pointed out how the peace summit may not be fruitful because the meeting was managed by communications staff rather than the more influential private secretaries.

Hewson also claimed that fans should not expect a lengthy meet up. “On his [Harry’s] previous visits, there hasn't been any kind of meeting with his father,” she referred to Harry’s past visits to the UK.

She added, “The last time he was able to see his father was just after the King's cancer diagnosis, when Harry jetted in briefly from California for that, what, 30 minute, 40 minute meeting at Clarence House.

“I mean, I think it would be a very positive step if we can see that between father and son.”