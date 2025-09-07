Prince Harry's UK visit includes two causes close to heart: Report

Photo: Prince Harry set for packed schedule during UK visit: Report

Prince Harry has been preparing for a busy return to the United Kingdom next week

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, Prince Harry will devote his time to engagements centered around causes close to his heart during this visit.

On 8th September, the Duke of Sussex will primarily attend the WellChild Awards in London.

For those unversed, he has served as patron of WellChild since 2007 and has attended the awards on 14 previous occasions.

The ceremony, which celebrates the courage of seriously ill children and their families, remains one of the few patronages he retained after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

This time, Prince Harry is expected to deliver a speech and present the award for Most Inspirational Child, ages 4–6.

It is noteworthy that the date of this visit, 8th September, is the same as the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The following day, that is 9th September, he will travel to Nottingham for a charity event highlighting grassroots initiatives that support youth.

The event will bring together community partners including CRS, Epic Partners and Coach Core, as well as funders and stakeholders, to showcase their work in addressing youth violence and supporting young people through outreach, sports, and creative arts.

During this event, Prince Harry is reported to join local groups at Nottingham's Community Recording Studio (CRS), where he is set to announce a significant donation to Children in Need.