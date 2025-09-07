Prince Harry's reaction to peace talks with King Charles & WellChild awards comes out

Prince Harry’s thoughts about his UK return for the WellChild awards comes out

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling a sense of complete elation and happiness at the thought of returning to the UK, its being reported.

An insider familiar with the Duke brought this news to light. They spoke to HELLO! when delivering this news and admitted, “He's so excited to come back to the UK.”

Currently, “he's in a really good headspace. He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face to face and focusing on the causes.”

Before concluding they also added, “He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing.”

For those unversed with the Prince’ plans and intentions for the trip, he will be taking part in the WellChild Awards as its patron.

The charity serves seriously ill children, and has been doing so for over 17 years now.

The winners will get to spend some time with the Duke before he present sthe Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and deliver a speech.

Furthermore, another plan has been added to his itinerary, according to the outlet. Now, Prince Harry will make a return to Nottingham, at the Community Recording Studio and offer a “substantial” donation to Children in Need, an initiative that aims to help young people suffering from violence.