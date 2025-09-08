 
Prince Harry has heartfelt plans for children after UK visit

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 08, 2025

Prince Harry is hopeful ahead of his next UK visit, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is ready to see King Charles in September and sort out his issues with the Royals, is looking forward for more family reunions.

A friend told The Times: “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK.

“He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here.

“He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”

Meanwhile, expert Charles Rae tells The Sun: “The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland. It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry.”

