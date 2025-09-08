 
Prince Harry upset as Meghan breaks rule for public glamour

Prince Harry would be disappointed in Meghan Markle with latest move

Eleen Bukhari
September 08, 2025

Prince Harry would be upset with Meghan Markle as she pulls an unprecedented move.

The Duke of Sussex, who saw wife Meghan posting photos of their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet on social media, would not have liked the move.

As reported by The Sun, royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "[Harry] ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told probably."

This comes as Meghan posted behind-the-scenes photos of her kids from the set of With Love, Meghan.

Meanwhile, speaking on an episode of “A Right Royal Podcast” earlier this year, The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson said: "My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage Harry would much rather his children were not seen."

