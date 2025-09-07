 
Prince William to replace Buckingham Palace with Windsor as royal hub?

Former royal butler says Windsor may become centre of monarchy under King William

September 07, 2025

A former royal butler has made a bold prediction about the future of the monarchy when Prince William becomes king.

In a latest interview, Grant Harrold suggested that Windsor could once again become monarchy’s central hub when William takes over the throne.

Harrold, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, said he believes William’s more modern and grounded approach to royal life could lead to significant changes.

It could include a possible shift away from Buckingham Palace as the monarchy's base, he added.

This comes after it was revealed that William will shift to Forest Lodge with his wife Kate Middleton and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As per Royal Insider, Harrold said, “William has talked about ‘Royal’ starting with a lower ‘r’, as well as describing their new house as their ‘forever home.”

“I have a theory that the court is going to move to Windsor one day in the coming years. I think it’ll become the hub of the monarchy once again,” he predicted.

“It was only during Queen Victoria’s rule that Buckingham Palace became the focal point of the monarchy.”

