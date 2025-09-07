 
Geo News

Royal expert on rising speculation over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Expert discusses possibility of Prince Harry and King Charles reuniting during UK visit

By
Web Desk
|

September 07, 2025

Royal expert sheds light on potential Prince Harry, King Charles meeting
Royal expert sheds light on potential Prince Harry, King Charles meeting

A royal expert has revealed the chances of a possible reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles ahead of Duke of Sussex’s UK visit.

While the Duke will be in the country to attend the WellChild Awards, there is a growing speculation about a possible meeting with the monarch.

The trip, one of Harry’s few since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, is seen by many as a chance for the two to reconnect and begin to mend their strained relationship.

Royal reporter Simon Perry told People magazine that there is “growing talk” of a reunion, adding that whenever Harry is in the same country as his father, such speculation is expected.

"There is talk, growing talk, that he might well meet up with his father," Perry said, as per Reuters.

He added, "I think with any time Prince Harry comes close or relatively close to his father, and they can be in the same country, there's going to be talk that they might well get together."

It is still not confirmed if a meeting will take place between Harry and King Charles as the Duke prepares for his highly anticipated visit.

King Charles warned about 'perils' of meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles warned about 'perils' of meeting Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gets rubbished: ‘She stakes out the victim high ground'
Meghan Markle gets rubbished: ‘She stakes out the victim high ground'
Prince Harry plans to enjoy UK trip while King Charles meeting remains uncertain video
Prince Harry plans to enjoy UK trip while King Charles meeting remains uncertain
New verdict launched about King Charles' cancer and life expectancy video
New verdict launched about King Charles' cancer and life expectancy
Prince Harry would ‘drop everything' to meet King Charles if invited
Prince Harry would ‘drop everything' to meet King Charles if invited
Prince and Princess of Wales release rewind time on the Rugby World Cup
Prince and Princess of Wales release rewind time on the Rugby World Cup
King Charles, Camilla share highlights from the Braemar Gathering Highland Games
King Charles, Camilla share highlights from the Braemar Gathering Highland Games
Meghan Markle compared to the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr
Meghan Markle compared to the wife of John F. Kennedy Jr