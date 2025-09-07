Royal expert on rising speculation over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Royal expert sheds light on potential Prince Harry, King Charles meeting

A royal expert has revealed the chances of a possible reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles ahead of Duke of Sussex’s UK visit.

While the Duke will be in the country to attend the WellChild Awards, there is a growing speculation about a possible meeting with the monarch.

The trip, one of Harry’s few since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, is seen by many as a chance for the two to reconnect and begin to mend their strained relationship.

Royal reporter Simon Perry told People magazine that there is “growing talk” of a reunion, adding that whenever Harry is in the same country as his father, such speculation is expected.

"There is talk, growing talk, that he might well meet up with his father," Perry said, as per Reuters.

He added, "I think with any time Prince Harry comes close or relatively close to his father, and they can be in the same country, there's going to be talk that they might well get together."

It is still not confirmed if a meeting will take place between Harry and King Charles as the Duke prepares for his highly anticipated visit.