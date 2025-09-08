 
How King Charles wrote Prince George fate in golden pen

King Charles wanted to name his grandson, Prince George, after a famous ancestor

Eleen Bukhari
September 08, 2025

King Charles seemingly put a lot of thought into his grandson’s name.

His Majesty, who is grandfather to Prince George, wanted him to have a chance to great legacy.

Former Royal butler, Grant Harrold, wrote in his book ‘The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service.’

"I had a conversation [with him] and he explained to me about [the] titles, he explained to me about why you bow and curtsey, and he explained to me about the different titles he could use," he shared.

"And we, myself and other colleagues, discussed it and we were all convinced he would [become] George VII,” the expert added.

"Because Charles II had a reputation as [being] a womaniser and Charles I lost his head (after he was tried and convicted of treason). So when he picked Charles, I was quite surprised because that was not the impression I got."

"Maybe he feels that it would be a nice thing to let him have that - be the next George - because it makes sense for Charles to go with Charles, it does make sense, but to go with George, it would make more sense for his grandson to have that name,” he added.

